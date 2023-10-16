Ford chairman calls for end to strike, says other automakers are the ‘real enemies’

Oct. 16, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Monday morning, Bill Ford the Chairman of Ford Motor Company, spoke about the ongoing strike from the United Auto Workers.

“It’s the absolute lifeblood of our company. And if we lose it, we will lose to the competition. America loses. Many jobs will be lost,” said the great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford to the Associated Press.

Ford said he would like to continue to work with the union on a bright future and said they have offered a large wage increase that would make their union workers among the highest-paid manufacturing workers in the world.

Ford said, “The UAW leaders have called us the enemy in these negotiations. But I will never consider our employees our enemies. This should not be Ford vs. the UAW. It should be Ford and the UAW vs. Toyota, Honda, Tesla and all the Chinese companies that want to enter our home market.”

The last time the UAW went on strike it cost General Motors around 3.6 billion dollars.

According to Jason Miller a supply chain expert with Michigan State University, local businesses will feel the economic impact first.

Miller said, " Strike pay money is not nearly as much money as what workers would normally make so you would expect some belt-tightening, especially when it comes to restaurants around the plants that are going to have a lot less business.”

Patrick Anderson the CEO of Anderson Economic Group said one thing the automakers should be concerned about is the loss of business to some of their competitors.

“This is a danger Zone for a lot of the suppliers and it is a risky position to be in. If we don’t settle this quickly I do fear that we will see some of those production lines lost indefinitely”, said Anderson.

Miller said the impact to the local economy will continue to take a hit the longer the UAW strike goes on.

If the strike lasts another couple of months, the fear is a lasting impact and higher prices for vehicles.

In a statement on social media UAW president Shawn Fain said, “It’s not the UAW and Ford against foreign automakers. It’s autoworkers everywhere against corporate greed. Workers at Tesla, Toyota, Honda, and others are not the enemy – they’re the UAW members of the future.”

