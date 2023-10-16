‘Grief stricken’: Community mourns woman who died in house fire

MERRILL, Mich. (WNEM) - One woman is dead after a fire started in her house in Merrill on Saturday, Oct. 14, Jonesfield/Lakefield Fire Department Chief Don Kilgore said.

The fire was reported at 11:22 p.m. at the house located in the 100 block of Clarke Street in Merrill.

When crews arrived to the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and they had to knock the fire down to make entry into the home, Kilgore said.

Crews searched the home twice, Kilgore said, adding during the second search they found the body of 50-year-old Dawn King near the garage. He said she was the only one in the house.

The fire started in the living room and there are no signs of foul play, Kilgore said, adding no one else was hurt and no other structures were damaged.

Those in the Merrill community said it was a heartbreaking weekend.

“I got up for something to drink and I just noticed something was bright. So I look up, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, the house is on fire,’” said Nichole Stachurski, Merrill resident.

Stachurski recalled the moment she saw her neighbor’s home go up in flames Saturday night.

“It was horrific. It was bad,” she said. “It’s just terrifying to know that someone passed away while that was going on - in the hot heat, and the debris, and everything else. It’s terrible.”

King worked as a waitress at Woody’s Place in Merrill.

“She was well liked in the community,” said Frank Wood, owner of Woody’s Place. “We loved her here, and it’s just a tragedy. We’re going to miss her dearly.”

Wood tells us there’s a lot he’ll miss about King.

“Her smiling face, you know, her disposition. She came in, she was a hard worker. She had a real rapport with everybody, the girls are just grief stricken,” he said.

As for Stachurski, she has a message for King’s family who is mourning the loss of their loved one.

“My condolences are with y’all,” she said. “I am so sorry. I cannot imagine the loss this way. It’s awful. And if y’all need anything, just let us know.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

