Hobby Lobby opens in Midland mall

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Hobby Lobby is now open inside the Midland mall.

“This is a great addition to our community. I am excited to have Hobby Lobby open today in the mall. I personally managed many of the exterior improvements to help support

this project and I believe it is only the beginning of the revitalization of our mall,” said Jordan Dice, who recently acquired the mall.

Hobby Lobby joins more than 40 other retailers at the mall including Target, Dunham’s Sports, Barnes & Noble, Planet Fitness, and MyMichigan Health.

