Lake-effect showers/drizzle Monday, then a brief dry period

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The perpetual damp conditions we’ve had since the weekend will continue today as a northeasterly wind continues. However, if you’ve been waiting for some drier weather to step outside and get a few things done, we have some on the way for tomorrow and Wednesday! In a similar fashion to last week, the first half of this week will be rather quiet before another storm system at the end of the week which will bring scattered showers. This system though won’t bring as much rain accumulation though because it won’t be able to latch on to as much moisture as last week’s low.

Today

For the bus stops this morning you’ll need a jacket with conditions remaining cool, but also with the drizzly and misty conditions. Much of the daytime will have the clouds holding on and a few showers and drizzle moving through (originating from Lake Huron), though potentially we could have less of this activity this afternoon and evening.

Lake-effect will continue Monday. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 54 degrees, though near Flint you may actually only see 52 degrees. The northeast wind will be from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. This wind will be more northerly by sunset, leading to a continued wind direction change for the upcoming overnight.

Monday will reach up to 54 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will start to turn more partly cloudy overnight with a low of 39 degrees. Our northern counties may land closer to 35 degrees. The wind will be shifting to the northwest through the night with speeds slowing down substantially. Those speeds will eventually slow down to less than 5 mph.

Monday night falls into the 30s for many. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Conditions should be able to stay a little more partly cloudy through the day on Tuesday, though clouds may prove stubborn at times. Pop-up shower chances are highly minimal Tuesday, essentially all of Mid-Michigan stays dry! Highs will be able to get up to around 56 degrees with the wind making a turn to the southwest with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be closer to 56 degrees. (WNEM)

