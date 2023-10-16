MDHHS awarded $1.85M grant to address Alzheimer’s, dementia

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was awarded a $1.85 million grant from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to address Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD).

MDHHS said it was awarded the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure (BOLD) grant to provide funding for a public health approach to addressing ADRD.

According to MDHHS, Michigan has more than 2.4 million residents over 60-years-old, and as of 2020, about 190,000 Michiganders were living with dementia. MDHHS said that number is expected to reach 220,000 people in Michigan by 2025.

“Increasing awareness about Alzheimer’s and related dementias will support the well-being of Michigan residents with dementia, as well as their caregivers,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director. “Addressing disparities and health risks will allow us to implement proven strategies to help people stay healthier as they age, which will also help prevent these tragic diseases. We are thankful for our partnership with the CDC.”

MDHHS said it will use the grant to increase awareness and understanding about ADRD and achieve health equity goals.

During the five years of funding, MDHHS will receive $250,000 per year for the first two years to build capacity, and then receive $450,000 per year for the next three years for implementation of its goals.

According to MDHHS, the dementia program started in late 2022 and will be expanding through the BOLD grant.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.