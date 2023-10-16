Monday, Oct. 16, 2023: 5 things you need to know

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For your Monday morning, be sure to keep the rain gear handy, as there are some wet spots throughout Mid-Michigan. Here are five stories you should know about for today.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is stopping drivers ignoring school bus red lights and stop signs starting today. The statewide initiative known as, “Operation Safe Stop”, is happening throughout this week. Officers will be targeting areas identified by bus drivers as problem stops. Any driver stopped will get a ticket. Running a red light attached to a bus will cost you $220 and three points on your license.

Ashman Street will close Monday from Union Street to East Grove Street. Crews are starting work on the ‘Grove Park Changing Places and Restroom Project’. The detour will take you from Union to Gordon Street and Grove Street. Ashman is expected to reopen by the end of Wednesday. You can still get to businesses in the area.

The United Auto Workers are keeping their options open, with strikes against ‘The Big Three’ holding steady. In an update Sunday, UAW President Shawn Fain released a statement on Facebook. “If the Big Three aren’t ready to move we’ll give them a push in a language they understand: dollars and cents,” said Fain. There’s been no expansion, since the UAW strike at one of Ford’s most profitable plants in Kentucky. UAW negotiators have been keeping a low public profile in the past few days. Be sure to stay with TV-5 as we continue to bring you the latest updates on air, online and on our TV-5 mobile app.

Flint’s Gas City will showcase the future of energy careers Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Consumers Energy Site is hosting a visit by U.S. Senator Gary Peters and other luminaries. Flint’s Gas City is a training facility that puts prospective employees through a multitude of scenarios.

Enrollment for open Medicare opened Sunday, and this year when seniors choose their plans, they will see changes. The changes are below:

· Medicare Part-B premiums rising to just under $175 per month up almost $10

· The annual deductible will rise to $240 up $14

· $35 cap on insulin

· Free vaccines

· Protections from drug company price increases.

