MSU football recruit from Mt. Pleasant announces decommitment

On Monday, one of MSU’s top prospects in their 2024 class announced his intent to decommit.
By Austin Szumowicz and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mt. Pleasant senior offensive lineman Andrew (AJ) Dennis posted on Twitter/X on Monday, Oct. 16 that he will be decommitting from Michigan State and reopening his recruitment.

Dennis is a 4-star recruit and was ranked third in MSU’s 2024 recruitment class by 247Sports.

In his post, Dennis said he would still be considering MSU as one of his choices, and he wanted to thank the MSU coaching and support staff for the opportunity.

He is now the fourth Michigan State recruit to announce their decommitment following former head coach Mel Tucker’s firing.

