‘One day stronger, one day longer’: UAW strike surpasses 1 month

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 33,000 UAW workers are on strike across the nation, and that number could grow at any time.

Bill Ford, the great-grandson of Henry Ford, said UAW walkouts are making the Big Three less competitive and benefiting foreign brands.

TV5′s La’Nita Brooks was in Burton on Monday afternoon where the picket lines held just as many -- if not more -- strikers as they did on day one.

The UAW strike has been going on for a month, but the energy on the Davison Road picket lines has not changed. Workers are still going strong, showing up every day to do the work and make it known that they are serious and not wavering on their demands.

“The auto industry is absolutely essential for Michigan,” said Sen. Gary Peters. “It’s important that it continues to stay a strong environment, but it’s equally important that the workers who work in those companies get fair wages and fair benefits. When you put more money in the pockets of everyday folks and middle-class families, that’s really great for the economy and we hope that that happens soon.”

Meanwhile, local UAW workers will remain on the picket lines.

“The vibe is pretty much still the same. One day stronger, one day longer, for our members out there on the strike line,” said Eric Price, president of Local 651.

Price said they are holding strong and holding faith that a resolution with the Big Three automakers will be reached soon, especially with news of GM autoworkers in Canada approving a new contract.

“There’s always hope that we’re close to reaching an agreement,” Price said. “I haven’t had a chance to look and see what kind of an agreement they’d agreed to, but hopefully it’s a step in the right direction for us.”

On Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain did not expand the strike like he usually does but made it known that more walkouts could happen at any time.

Craig Simpson is also hopeful the strike will end soon and said they are just asking to get back what is theirs.

“The company still doesn’t want to recognize the fact that we gave up so many concessions in 2008 and 2009 that we were promised we were going to get back to where we were. Still haven’t gotten there yet. I mean, it’s dragging on and I think we’re, a lot of us are tired but we’re not going to stop until we get a tentative agreement and then we can verify from there if that works for us,” Simpson said.

Local UAW members said they are ready for more plants to go on strike if that’s what it’s going to take to get them what they deserve.

