Veteran TV5 editor receives Silver Circle honor for broadcasting

Michelle Galarno was officially inducted into the Silver Circle for her distinguished service...
Michelle Galarno was officially inducted into the Silver Circle for her distinguished service of 25 years or more in the television industry. Pictured behind her is husband, Dallas.(WNEM)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - WNEM-TV5 longtime editor Michelle Galarno was recognized Sunday, Oct. 15, with a distinguished broadcasting industry honor.

Galarno is a 2023 honoree of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Michigan Chapter of Silver Circle.

Silver Circle inductees are recognized for giving 25 years of service as a Michigan broadcast professional.

Galarno started her work with TV5 in 1998 and has also made contributions for CBS, CNN and Dr. Phil.

She is recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and has won several Emmys and Associated Press Awards, too.

This year Galarno also received a Michigan Emmy award for best editor.

Other honorees for this year’s Silver Circle include Jim Brandstatter (freelancer), Jack Doles (Wood TV8), Jim Geyer (WLNS 6 News), Amanie Mokdad (Makeup by Amanie) and Robin Schwartz (Robin Schwartz PR).

