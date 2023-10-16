Woman dies in house fire

MERRILL, Mich. (WNEM) - One woman is dead after a fire started in her house in Merrill on Saturday, Oct. 14, Jonesfield/Lakefield Fire Department Chief Don Kilgore said.

The fire was reported at 11:22 p.m. at the house located in the 100 block of Clark Street in Merrill.

When crews arrived to the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and they had to knock the fire down to make entry into the home, Kilgore said.

Crews searched the home twice, Kilgore said, adding during the second search they found the body of 50-year-old Dawn King near the garage. He said she was the only one in the house.

The fire started in the living room and there are no signs of foul play, Kilgore said, adding no one else was hurt and no other structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

