Woman dies in house fire

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Mich. (WNEM) - One woman is dead after a fire started in her house in Merrill on Saturday, Oct. 14, Jonesfield/Lakefield Fire Department Chief Don Kilgore said.

The fire was reported at 11:22 p.m. at the house located in the 100 block of Clark Street in Merrill.

When crews arrived to the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and they had to knock the fire down to make entry into the home, Kilgore said.

Crews searched the home twice, Kilgore said, adding during the second search they found the body of 50-year-old Dawn King near the garage. He said she was the only one in the house.

The fire started in the living room and there are no signs of foul play, Kilgore said, adding no one else was hurt and no other structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Read next:
Hobby Lobby opens in Midland mall
Hobby Lobby is now open at the Midland Mall.
Monday, Oct. 16, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
Celebrating fall at Frankenmuth’s Scarecrow Fest
Scarecrow Fest brings out dogs in costume and more in Frankenmuth Oct. 14-15.
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company
Police: 75-year-old woman seriously injured in crash
Two people died after a crash in Buena Vista Township.
Head-on crash in Buena Vista kills 2
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76

Latest News

Isabella Co. Administration Building remains closed until further notice
Hobby Lobby is now open at the Midland Mall.
Hobby Lobby opens in Midland mall
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Flint man convicted of criminal sexual conduct with minor
WNEM-TV5 longtime editor Michelle Galarno was recognized Sunday, Oct. 15, with a distinguished...
Veteran TV5 editor receives Silver Circle honor for broadcasting