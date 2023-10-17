5 things you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 17

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday mid-Michigan. Here are five stories you should know about for today.

Bill Ford, the executive chairman of the Ford Motor Company, spoke about labor strikes from the United Auto Workers for the first time Monday. Ford claims the UAW walkouts are making the Big Three less competitive to foreign car companies benefiting from the dispute.

“It’s the absolute lifeblood of our company. And if we lose it, we will lose to the competition. America loses. Many jobs will be lost,” the great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford said to the Associated Press.

UAW President Shawn Fain posted a response to Ford on Facebook Monday.

“If Ford wants to be an all-American company it can pay all-American wages and benefits,” Fain said.

The Burton City Council failed to overturn the mayor’s veto on a resolution to make the mayor, Duane Haskins, cooperate with an investigation into the city’s police department and the police Chief Brian Ross, who is accused of misconduct within the department. The council vice president said the veto has stalled the investigation. Haskins and four council seats are up for election next month.

The Flint fire marshal is now investigating a fire at Flint Northern High School on Monday night. In a statement to TV5, Battalion Chief Kwame Hogan said an old athletic storage room caught fire around 8:15 p.m. and it took over an hour to put the fire out. The damage to the school was not very extensive, and no one was hurt.

Cleveland Manor in Midland is getting more than $100,000 in grant money for a new pavilion. The manor is home to older adults and people with disabilities living on a limited income. The project is designed to create a space where the people who live there feel comfortable. The pavilion will also serve as a gathering place for community partners including senior services, the Disability Network, and more.

The Humane Society of Midland County is at capacity even after its Empty the Shelters event last week. The shelter said it was on the verge of having to close down intake. It operates solely on donations, but it has seen a big drop in cash and animal supply offerings.

