Clare Welcome Center to close for sewer maintenance

By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the Clare Welcome Center along US-127 for sewer maintenance.

MDOT plans to close the Welcome Center early Wednesday, Oct. 18 so crews can work on cleaning sewer lines.

The work is expected to be done by 5 p.m. that day.

