Community members provide coffee, hot cocoa to UAW picketers

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The UAW strike against the Big Three has entered its second month, and union workers at two mid-Michigan factories are still holding strong on those picket lines.

UAW members have been out in full force in Burton and in Swartz Creek, and temperatures are starting to drop.

However, members in Swartz Creek received a pick-me-up in the form of coffee, hot chocolate, and doughnuts. On The Move Transportation made the warm delivery to the picket line.

“It felt great. It was really nice to see the workers out there doing what they need to do. And I was glad to be able to help them get a little bit of warmth with the coffee, and be able to pass out the doughnuts. It was nice,” said Jessica Matney, a driver for On The Move Transportation.

David Holder, another driver for the company, said it felt good to help out his fellow workers.

“A couple of the guys I knew out there, that I grew up around. So, it felt good to help them out. They’re out there a little chilly, so bringing some warmth to them, that was great,” he said.

TV5 learned picketers have also received firewood, sandwiches, and pizza from the community along with a lot of support from McLaren nurses and other unions.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, TV5 stopped by LaFontaine Ford to find out if the effects of the UAW strike against the Big Three are being felt by dealerships in mid-Michigan.

Spokesperson Max Muncey from LaFontaine Automotive Group gave the following statement:

“For our five LaFontaine Ford locations, we currently haven’t experienced a lot of disruption. We were proactive about 90 days ahead of potential strike to significantly increase our inventory of vehicles and parts to help weather the storm. So far, the plan is working in that we haven’t had customer delays thus far. We can sustain our inventory levels for 60 days until we see drastic impact to the business. We created an internal team that is monitoring the strike, inventory and parts levels to make any adjustments to our gameplan we can. Being proactive has definitely helped, as well as communicating to our customers on timelines, what we can control and what is unfortunately outside of our control.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.