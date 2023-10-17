Crews respond to house fire in Flint

By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a house fire in Flint Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3700 block of Marmion Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Crews responded to a house fire in Flint Tuesday afternoon.(WNEM)

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

