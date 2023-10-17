Dry and warmer Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The clouds have hung tough around Mid-Michigan today, something that we’ll have to get used to whether we like it or not in the months ahead.

However, we’re getting a chance for a few breaks in those clouds early this evening and we’ll have a chance for more tomorrow. But don’t get used to it. Just as we’ve started to dry out the last few days, we’re already keeping an eye on our next rain chance that will be arriving late tomorrow night and Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about and there may be some areas that get lucky enough to see some sunshine before the day is done. Skies are expected to clear at least partially into the overnight hours, which will set us up for some sun again tomorrow.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 30s and 40s. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Temperatures are a mix of 40s and 50s this afternoon and will settle into the 30s and 40s again late tonight for overnight lows. Winds will be light out of the south southwest. There is a chance of fog here and there tonight.

Wednesday

Wednesday should be our best opportunity to see some sun, especially during the early parts of the day. But on that note, you should know the clouds won’t be going away completely. They’ll also likely be increasing into the afternoon and evening hours ahead of our next system.

Highs will be around 60 Wednesday afternoon. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

With winds coming out of the southwest on Wednesday, we should have a chance to be warmer with highs around the upper half of the 50s and low 60s. Those winds will be breezy at times, sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Despite the increase in clouds, we should see dry weather stick around through the evening, with the chance for showers increasing overnight into Thursday morning. Lows should be more mild on Wednesday night, in the upper half of the 40s to around 50 degrees.

Thursday

Rain is expected to be common during Thursday morning's commute. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

We’ll likely see rain become common toward the morning commute on Thursday, though no severe weather is expected and we should be able to handle the amount of rain we currently expect rather easily. Although some breaks can be expected, rain chances will last through the day Thursday.

Rain is expected to continue into Thursday afternoon and evening. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Currently, rainfall amounts for our area are projected to be in the 0.10″ to 0.50″ range. We’ll update these projections if needed as we get closer to this event tomorrow.

Rainfall totals are currently projected to be between 0.10" to 0.50". (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Highs on Thursday are expected to remain mild with middle 50s to around 60, cooler than Wednesday due to the clouds and showers taking over.

For a look beyond Thursday, be sure to check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

