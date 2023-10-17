Essexville schools installs cameras on school bus stop arms

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Essexville-Hampton Public Schools (E-HPS) installed school bus stop arm cameras on all its school buses to protect students from harm and enforce state law.

The installation of the arm cameras took place on Monday Oct. 9 and finished Monday, Oct. 16.

The cameras will be activated whenever a stop arm is extended. It will record video and take pictures of any vehicles passing the stopped bus. The video and photos will be used to issue tickets to the violators, E-HPS said.

“The safety of our children is our top priority,” said Everett Jacobs, director of transportation for E-HPS. “I don’t ever want to be the one to make a call that a child has been hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at a school bus stop.”

The E-HPS said on average, it sees two to three vehicles per week run bus stop signs.

“It only takes one time,” Jacobs said.

E-HPS said Superintendent Dr. Justin Ralston worked with the Essexville and Hampton Township Public Safety offices to make sure they will be enforcing the law and ticketing anyone who runs a school bus stop sign.

According to the school, both departments fully supported the initiative.

“We appreciate the support of the Essexville and Hampton Township Public Safety offices,” Ralston said. “We are all working together to keep our children safe.”

Tickets for running the school bus stop signs can range from $100 to $500, Michigan State Police said.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our children safe,” Ralston said. “The installation of school bus stop arm cameras is another step in that direction.”

More information about school bus safety can be found on the Michigan State Police website.

