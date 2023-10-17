Fire at Flint Northern High School building

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out at a section of the Flint Northern High School building on Monday night.

Flint Fire Battalion Chief Kwame Hogan said the fire department was dispatched to the Flint Northern High School building at about 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 to respond to reports of a fire.

Hogan said the fire occurred in what appeared to be a storage room in the old athletic area of the building. He said most of the items in the room had been cleared out, and the damage wasn’t very extensive, adding it took firefighters about an hour and a half to completely put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.