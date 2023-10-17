General Motors delays electric pickup truck production at plant near Detroit as US EV demand slows

General Motors will delay electric pickup truck production at a factory near Detroit due to slowing U.S. demand for electric vehicles, to better manage its capital investments, and to make some engineering changes
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will delay electric pickup truck production at a factory near Detroit due to slowing U.S. demand for electric vehicles, to better manage its capital investments, and to make some engineering changes.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that the factory in Orion Township, Michigan, will instead start making electric Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups in late 2025. Originally the company had planned to start production sometime next year.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said the change has nothing to do with the ongoing four-week partial strike by members of the United Auto Workers union. “What's happening in the marketplace does play a factor,” said Kelly, who added that the company wants to make engineering changes that will improve the trucks' profitability.

About 1,000 workers at the Orion plant will keep building the Chevrolet Bolt hatchback small electric car and Bolt electric utility vehicle through the end of this year as planned, the company said in a statement.

Workers will be offered positions at other Michigan factories until their plant reopens, the statement said.

GM already is building a Chevrolet Silverado work truck at its “Factory Zero” electric vehicle plant, which straddles the border between Detroit and the enclave of Hamtramck. The plant also makes the GMC Hummer EV as well as the Cruise Origin, a multi-passenger electric ride-hailing shuttle.

GM says it’s still planning to ramp up production at Factory Zero next year, including adding a second shift.

