Grant money hopes to revitalize downtown Owosso

Owosso, Mich. (WILX) - Thanks to around 1.3 million dollars of grant money from the Revitalization and Placemaking program one of the old buildings in the heart of Owosso is getting a Makeover.

The old building that sits in front of the Shiawassee Art’s Center and the famous Curwood Castle will be updated and turned into ten high-end apartment buildings called Curwood Place.

Justin Harvath with the Shiawassee Economic Development Group said the location of the new residence will make it a desirable location for new tenants.

Harvath said, “This particular property being in downtown Owosso, along the river, the walkability to local shops and restaurants and things like that... is gonna make it really attractive for people to want to move to this community.”

Another benefit to the new people who will live in the Downtown area is the business it can bring.

Tim Law the owner of Rainbow Bar said he is happy about the new plans.

Law said “A community that is embracing its past but also embracing its future. I am very excited about what is going on in this town.”

The grant money will have a second round for other rural areas looking to bring new life into their local economy.

Justin Harvath hopes Owosso can be a good example of how to do just that.

" I really would encourage communities to look at collaboration opportunities to work with grant writing teams like Lionbear, to bring those dollars into the area, because really rural communities.....that is the biggest bearer. not enough money, not enough capacity. You have to go find the money,” said Harvath.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.