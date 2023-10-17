Heated argument between mayor, council members results in police presence

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Tuesday, Oct. 17, fighting erupted between members of the Flint City Council and Mayor Sheldon Neeley, this time over installing metal detectors.

“We know that death threats have been coming, some credible, some not credible, but we definitely want to make sure we maximize the level of safety here, so we have to make sure we have these [metal detectors] behind us,” said Neeley.

TV5 had interviews scheduled with the council members and Neeley to discuss the new metal detectors installed on Tuesday.

Metal detectors (WNEM)

However, while TV5 was there, interviews were put on the back burner as heated arguments began between Councilman Eric Mays, Councilwoman Tonya Burns, and Neeley once he stepped off the elevator.

The council members feel it’s a power-play by the mayor, but Neeley said it’s a safety measure taken due to death threats made toward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis, Councilwoman Eva Worthing, and Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer.

All that boiled over once everyone was in the same room together. A heated argument began between administration staff and police were called to put an end to the chaos.

Neeley said the metal detectors will be in the building until he feels they are no longer needed.

There will be a meeting on Wednesday night, Oct. 18, and an extra officer will be there to oversee the metal detectors and check the property.

