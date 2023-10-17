Investigation into Burton police chief stalled

The controversy surrounding the city of Burton Police Department continues with allegations the investigation into the chief has been stalled by the mayor.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The controversy surrounding the city of Burton Police Department continues with allegations the investigation into the chief has been stalled by the mayor.

Last month, the city council passed a resolution to make Mayor Duane Haskins cooperate with the investigation into the city’s police department. The mayor ended up vetoing it, which some council members said they found troubling and caused more issues within the department.

“We have every anticipation that if it has to be adjudicated, our first concern was that the city would be held harmless in any activity that would be going on. In the meantime, we saw the longtime officer dismissed, the longtime officer double demoted, and a very, very insecure situation in the police department right now. Which is of great concern to all of us up here,” Burton City Council Vice President Tom Martinbianco said.

The council tried to overturn the mayor’s veto but fell short by one vote to get the five votes needed per the city charter.

With less than a month until elections in Burton, the council vice president said the issues and concerns surrounding the police department and its officers could play a role in election results.

“It’s important to know that that may play into the result of the election coming forth. And whoever sits up here in the coming months will have to make some strong decisions and keep the city’s best interests in mind because we’re not just talking about the people that are affected in the police department but also the entire city that could be held responsible for what happens,” Martinbianco said.

He said with the mayor’s veto, the investigation is now stalled.

TV5 reached out to the mayor’s office but has not heard back.

