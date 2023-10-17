Little Forks Conservancy hosting scavenger hunt at Riverview Natural Area

By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Grab your walking shoes and your curiosity for the environment for a scavenger hunt. The Little Forks Conservancy is hosting their Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt at the Riverview Natural Area later this month.

From Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, scarecrows will be hidden around the preserve along with educational materials to inform visitors about the environment around them.

Participants will have the whole week to go and explore at their convenience. Those who decide to search for the scarecrows will also have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a nature gift bag.

The scarecrows are repurposed from Dow Gardens “Growin’ Gardeners” program, with upcycled old clothing.

Scavenger hunt maps will be at the start of the trail. In order to participate in the drawing, users must take a photo of themselves or their group at Riverview Natural Area and email it to lkelsey@littleforks.org with their name and contact information. Alternatively, users can post the picture to their public Facebook or Instagram account with the hashtag #ScarecrowsRNA2023 to enter as well.

