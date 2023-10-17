‘Looking for the next hundred’: WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with friends, family

World War II veteran James Flinchum celebrated 100 years of life with family and friends in Virginia. (Source: WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in Virginia over the weekend.

James Flinchum was surrounded by family, friends and loved ones at his assisted living home in Christiansburg.

He said he was honored to have his closest people with him on his special day.

“Feels pretty good, I’m looking for the next hundred,” Flinchum said.

Flinchim served as an aviation engineer for two years during World War II.

Flinchim’s son, Jim Flinchum, also served in the military and said his father doesn’t like to talk about his experiences in the war, like many veterans.

“The P-51s would land and very often they were shot up already and leaking fuel, Many of them caught fire, and he always got the pilots out, and the pilots were sometimes on fire too and he’d pull them out, spray them down; he was quite heroic on that,” Jim Flinchum said.

While serving, James Flinchum was stationed in England after two years in his platoon. Once there, he traveled across Europe after D-Day.

Jim Flunchum said his father’s secret to living a long life is “no smoking, no drinking.” He also said it’s an honor to be able to see his father live to 100.

“How many people do you know who can say ‘Happy 100th birthday?’ You know anybody that can say that?” Jim Flinchum said.

The centenarian spent the rest of last Sunday afternoon receiving gifts and eating cake with his guests at the party of the century.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill Fire
‘Grief stricken’: Community mourns woman who died in house fire
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
FILE - An off-duty police officer disarmed a man inside a South Carolina Walmart following a...
Off-duty police officer disarms man inside Walmart after road rage incident
Michigan State University Spartans logo
MSU football recruit from Mt. Pleasant announces decommitment
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case

Latest News

Clare
Clare Welcome Center to close for sewer maintenance
The Secretary of State joined Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson at the jail to help get IDs...
SOS providing I.G.N.I.T.E. inmates with IDs, voter registration ahead of their release
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Oct. 17
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast