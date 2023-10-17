Michigan Wolverines hold Media Day for upcoming basketball season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) - The college basketball season is about two weeks away and the University of Michigan held its Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The Wolverines are still without their Head Coach Juwan Howard, who underwent a successful heart procedure on Sept. 15.

“I think that everybody out there, pay attention to what Juwan did. He was brave enough and smart enough to know he didn’t feel right, and he asked for help and he went to experts and he followed through on that,” said Phil Martelli, Michigan’s associate head coach.

Even though Michigan is without their head coach at the moment, the team isn’t using that as an excuse.

“We have to practice what we preach now so like, we have our next man up mentality, we have our Hall of Fame assistant coach on the staff and we’ve got great players, we’ve added great players, two top 10 starters from different programs. Like, those are great adds,” said Jace Howard, a junior at UM and Juwan Howard’s son.

The Wolverines lost a ton of production from last year’s team. Names like Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin, and Jett Howard are no longer on the roster, but this year’s squad is looking at this as an opportunity to step up.

“For sure, I’m definitely going to see a bigger role and you know I’m excited for it. I live for big moments like this and I’m just ready to take on the task and show everybody that I’m capable of doing it,” said Dug McDaniel, a Michigan sophomore guard.

In the preseason media poll, Michigan was picked to finish 11th and the Wolverines are ready to prove everyone wrong.

“We seen them yesterday and we started laughing because we know what’s about to happen,” McDaniel said.

The first time the Wolverines will be in action will be in an exhibition game on Nov. 3 against Northwood.

