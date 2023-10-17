Natural gas line training at Flint Gas City

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - U.S. Sen. Gary Peters was among several local leaders and students who got a tour of Flint Gas City on Monday, Oct. 16.

The visit was part of the launch for Consumers Energy Careers in Energy Week.

Flint Gas City is a training facility that puts prospective employees through a multitude of scenarios that they could run into while working on natural gas lines. It also builds a culture of safety and commitment.

“In this kind of career, training is absolutely essential to prepare the workforce of tomorrow,” Peters said.

Chris Fultz, the vice president of gas operation for Consumers, said the training facility is a safe environment to practice real-world skills.

“Flint Gas City gives our coworkers the skills and the experience they need to encounter real-world situations but in a safe and controlled environment,” he said.

Flint Gas City offers opportunities for employment with Consumers Energy. It also trains local first responders on how to handle natural gas emergencies.

