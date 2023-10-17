Neighbors want abandoned school fixed up or torn down

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An abandoned school caught fire, and it’s not the first time.

Monday night, Oct. 16, firefighters responded to Flint Northern High School, who worked to extinguish the flames for more than an hour.

With it being closed for years, neighbors wonder why it’s been left to decay all this time. Donald Thompson, a resident, said they either need to fix it up or tear it down.

Thompson is a former Northern student himself and now lives just around the corner from the building.

“I heard the fire trucks and all that last night,” he said.

A fire broke out at a section of the former Flint Northern High School building on Monday night.

The building has stood empty for nearly a decade and is decaying.

“It would be nice to see it torn down and turn that land into something for the kids,” Thompson said.

The fire occurred in what appeared to be a storage room in the old athletic area of the building.

This isn’t the first abandoned school in Flint to catch fire, in 2021 the former Washington Community School was destroyed by fire.

“It’s an eyesore. People use it for dumping and everything else,” he said.

He said he is ready to see the building either repurposed or demolished.

“Well, if they can’t do nothing with it, if they can’t repurpose it, yeah,” he said. “‘Cause you ain’t doing nothing - nothing but animals and everything down there now.”

TV5 reached out to Flint Community schools to see if it has plans to address the many abandoned schools. So far, we have not heard back.

“I would like to see it repurposed, but,” Thompson said with a shrug.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

