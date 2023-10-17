Political science professor breaks down House speaker chaos, strategy

Efforts continue Tuesday evening to name a new speaker.
By La'Nita Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Efforts continue Tuesday evening to name a new speaker.

Jim Jordan failed to secure the gavel on the first ballot due to opposition from more than a dozen GOP members.

“Republicans are in a position to name a speaker, but if they want to avoid a catastrophic selection of another sort of McCarthy clone without the jacket, we’re open to that,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.

A former political science professor told TV5 the House has been left paralyzed without a speaker.

“I mean clearly a sign of a crisis in light of the potential government shutdown, and right on top of that some of the events going on in the Middle East, all require some serious consideration of Congress,” said Paul Rozycki.

Rozycki believes opposition from Jordan’s own party, along with a tactic to use right wing media, shows how much division there is in the Republican Party.

“This deep division is really kind of a reflection of where we are politically in many ways, with this right wing of the Republican Party in many ways taking over the Republican Party. And the establishment part of the party not quite knowing where to go and not quite knowing whether they want to support Jordan, or somebody else,” Rozycki said.

In the first run, Jordan earned 200 votes, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries won 212.

Rozycki believes the situation could play out in a few ways.

“By the second or third ballot, maybe he’ll drag across a number of votes. One other option too, is that if some Democrats voted present or absent, that could reduce the number of required number votes to win a nomination,” Rozycki said. “That’s a possibility, but again I don’t see any Democrats going out of their way to do Jim Jordan any favors. He’s been a very hostile voice in the U.S. House for the Democrats.”

The House went into recess immediately after the vote was gaveled.

Another vote is expected Tuesday evening.

Read next:
Little Forks Conservancy hosting scavenger hunt at Riverview Natural Area
The Little Forks Conservancy is hosting a scarecrow scavenger hunt at the Riverview Natural Area.
Crews respond to house fire in Flint
Crews responded to a house fire in Flint Tuesday afternoon.
SOS providing I.G.N.I.T.E. inmates with IDs, voter registration ahead of their release
I.G.N.I.T.E. inmate receiving ID and voter registration.
Clare Welcome Center to close for sewer maintenance
An overturned semi tractor-trailer has shut down westbound Ohio 63 in Monroe until further...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill Fire
‘Grief stricken’: Community mourns woman who died in house fire
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
FILE - An off-duty police officer disarmed a man inside a South Carolina Walmart following a...
Off-duty police officer disarms man inside Walmart after road rage incident
Michigan State University Spartans logo
MSU football recruit from Mt. Pleasant announces decommitment
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case

Latest News

Eric Mays
Heated argument between mayor, council members results in police presence
UM Media Day
Michigan Wolverines hold Media Day for upcoming basketball season
The college basketball season is about two weeks away and the University of Michigan held its...
Michigan Wolverines hold Media Day for upcoming basketball season
Efforts continue Tuesday evening to name a new speaker.
Political science professor breaks down House Speaker chaos, strategy