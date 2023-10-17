Political science professor breaks down House speaker chaos, strategy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Efforts continue Tuesday evening to name a new speaker.

Jim Jordan failed to secure the gavel on the first ballot due to opposition from more than a dozen GOP members.

“Republicans are in a position to name a speaker, but if they want to avoid a catastrophic selection of another sort of McCarthy clone without the jacket, we’re open to that,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.

A former political science professor told TV5 the House has been left paralyzed without a speaker.

“I mean clearly a sign of a crisis in light of the potential government shutdown, and right on top of that some of the events going on in the Middle East, all require some serious consideration of Congress,” said Paul Rozycki.

Rozycki believes opposition from Jordan’s own party, along with a tactic to use right wing media, shows how much division there is in the Republican Party.

“This deep division is really kind of a reflection of where we are politically in many ways, with this right wing of the Republican Party in many ways taking over the Republican Party. And the establishment part of the party not quite knowing where to go and not quite knowing whether they want to support Jordan, or somebody else,” Rozycki said.

In the first run, Jordan earned 200 votes, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries won 212.

Rozycki believes the situation could play out in a few ways.

“By the second or third ballot, maybe he’ll drag across a number of votes. One other option too, is that if some Democrats voted present or absent, that could reduce the number of required number votes to win a nomination,” Rozycki said. “That’s a possibility, but again I don’t see any Democrats going out of their way to do Jim Jordan any favors. He’s been a very hostile voice in the U.S. House for the Democrats.”

The House went into recess immediately after the vote was gaveled.

Another vote is expected Tuesday evening.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.