Prosecutors seeking to recharge Actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director.(ABC News / YouTube)
By The Associated Press and MORGAN LEE Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Special prosecutors said Tuesday they are seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie in New Mexico two years ago.

New Mexico-based prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they’ll present evidence grand jury within the next two months, noting that “additional facts” have come to light in the October 2021 fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” during filming on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

Baldwin, a coproducer of the film, was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the film’s set outside Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired.

Special prosecutors in April initially dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin, saying at the time that they were informed the gun might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned. They later pivoted and began weighing whether to refile a charge against Baldwin after receiving a new analysis of the gun.

The gun analysis from experts in ballistics and forensic testing based in Arizona and New Mexico relied on replacement parts to reassemble the gun fired by Baldwin — after parts of the pistol were broken during earlier testing by the FBI. The report examined the gun and markings it left on a spent cartridge to conclude that the trigger had to have been pulled or depressed.

The analysis led by Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services in Arizona stated that although Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, “given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

The weapons supervisor on the movie set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the case. Her trial is scheduled to begin in February.

In March, “Rust” assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls pleaded no contest to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months of probation. He agreed to cooperate in the investigation of the shooting.

The 2021 shooting resulted in a series of civil lawsuits centered on accusations that the defendants were lax with safety standards. The cases have including wrongful death claims filed by members of Hutchins’ family. Baldwin and other defendants have disputed accusations they were lax with safety standards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill Fire
‘Grief stricken’: Community mourns woman who died in house fire
FILE - An off-duty police officer disarmed a man inside a South Carolina Walmart following a...
Off-duty police officer disarms man inside Walmart after road rage incident
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case
Michigan State University Spartans logo
MSU football recruit from Mt. Pleasant announces decommitment
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on the first ballot, but more voting likely
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Source: President Mahmoud Abbas cancels planned meeting with President Biden after hospital strike
The airline says the system is similar to one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.
United Airlines has plan to reduce bottleneck during boarding process
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market