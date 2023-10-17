Rain returns late Wednesday night, but dry weather holds in the meantime

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Despite cloudy conditions, dry weather has settled in and will be here to stay through the daytime Wednesday! If you have anything to do outside (especially anything dependent on dry weather), you’ll need to do it today or tomorrow as the next round of rain returns late on Wednesday night. This will lead into periods of rain on Thursday, then scattered lingering showers on Friday. Although rain totals for the end of the week are not going to be as high as last week (fortunately!), it will still be showery and damp during the Thursday/Friday timeframe.

Today

Clouds briefly cleared overnight but have been filling back in quickly through the early hours this morning. There is no rain with these clouds, but the brief clearing overnight has allowed some temperatures to fall into the 30s (Midland has shown a temperature of 32 degrees!). Temperatures will return to 54 degrees this afternoon with our wind becoming southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph. The normal high temperature today is 60 degrees, so we’ll still technically be below-average despite these conditions feeling quite normal for mid-October.

Tuesday will reach up to 54 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, but the dry weather holds on. Lows will fall to 40 degrees with a light southwest wind at less than 5 mph. It’ll be a quiet night with easy-going weather for the Wednesday morning bus stops!

Tuesday night will see lows falling to around 40 degrees. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Temperatures will warm up a little more with a continued southwest wind. Speeds will range from 5 to 15 mph with the strongest wind during the afternoon. Skies will also be mostly cloudy through the day, but the rain holds off until the overnight so it’ll be another good outdoor day! Highs reach up to 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be closer to 60 degrees. (WNEM)

Thursday

With the first showers arriving later on Wednesday night, this will lead to more rain during the daytime Thursday. There will be pauses in this rain during the day though, so it won’t rain for every hour. This will, however, be the rainiest day of this week. Any of the rain that moves through will be on the lighter and steadier side so there is no concern of excessive rainfall or flooding.

Our next round of rain returns on Thursday. (WNEM)

Scattered lingering showers will follow up this rain on Friday but won’t add much to totals. With this low also not being able to grab as much moisture, rain totals will be lower than last week. We’re expecting on average around 0.25″ by Friday evening, with 0.5″ being the absolute maximum and on a highly isolated basis too.

Rain totals will average around 0.25". (WNEM)

Stay tuned for any other fine adjustments to the forecast

