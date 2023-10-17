Saginaw High holds community meeting to address concerns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Complaints about the condition of Saginaw High School involving its bathrooms and food concerns were addressed during a special community meeting on Monday night.

Last Wednesday during the Saginaw High School Board’s briefing, parents, family members, and students showed up a filled the room. Many voiced frustrations they have with the school’s condition, specifically the condition of their bathrooms and concerns they have about kids being properly fed at school.

Julian Morris, a junior at Saginaw High, and Mike Johnson, Arthur Hill’s student body president, addressed the school board, telling them they need help and attention now.

In response to this, Saginaw High held a special community meeting on Monday, Oct. 16.

“We did get some takeaways. We do know the proper protocol, and if things are not handled in the ways that we were told to handle them, then we will continue to speak out,” said parent Rosemary Dugan.

Laying down concerns that the community has about the condition of Saginaw High School, the superintendent and the school’s administration engaged with the public to give them a proper guideline on how to best address issues and concerns moving forward.

“We hate that this is the last year, but we’re going to move forward and try to make this year as wonderful, give these children the best experience for their last year here at Saginaw High as we can,” said Shanta Rowe, member of the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).

In a room where faces were visibly frustrated, there was one thing that some in attendance felt was lacking from the meeting: student presence and voice.

“Easy for me to say what someone told me, but you always get a better lens when the person is someone who went through it, and the children from my understanding are tired of not being heard,” Dugan said.

This is something that was echoed by the few students in attendance at the special meeting.

“I think that the students need to speak up for themselves because our parents can’t do it all for us. If we don’t talk, if we don’t speak up for ourselves, then they’re going to think we don’t care,” said Saginaw High sophomore Ke’Ondria Williams.

Williams was optimistic after the meeting.

“I just hope that the changes that they talked about will happen because we really don’t have much here. And it’s like, kids don’t really like coming here because of what we have,” Williams said.

Dugan said they will be working hard for the students of Saginaw High.

“We’re not going to stop trying to get things better for the kids. We’ll just work better and go in the ways that they want us to go,” Dugan said.

The two broken toilets at Saginaw High are expected to be repaired late next week.

