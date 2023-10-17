SOS providing I.G.N.I.T.E. inmates with IDs, voter registration ahead of their release

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Secretary of State joined Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson at the jail on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to help get IDs and voter registration for inmates about to be released.

After inmates graduate from the I.G.N.I.T.E. program and prepare to leave the jail, Swanson said they should have identification and know they have the responsibility to vote.

Four inmates went from prison to jail, and have now gotten their free IDs and voter registration ahead of their release from jail.

“There are better opportunities, more stuff to get you, to prepare yourself for the world and set yourself up for success,” said one inmate about the I.G.N.I.T.E. program. He said he is going home on Nov. 10.

Another inmate preparing to leave the jail took the steps needed to get into the I.G.N.I.T.E program after a sergeant had a “mom talk” with him while he was in prison.

He said he remembered the conversation and how it led to where he is now.

“I felt like somebody believed in me and seen something in me, so it made me want to do better to myself. I got into I.G.N.I.T.E. and when I came in, I didn’t have a high school diploma and now I am three credits away from getting a high school diploma,” he said. “So when I leave, I have something to show for why I was here for these two years.”

One inmate said getting an ID is a big deal for him.

“I didn’t have [an ID] when I was out there, and I got pulled over and I didn’t have my ID on me,” he said. “So, now I’m going to have one when I leave here and it’s going to be a great thing for me.”

Another inmate said getting his ID and voter registration makes him feel more like a citizen.

“When I get out, they’re not looking at me any differently because I’m in here,” he said.

