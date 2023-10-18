Community members hope missing Flushing woman will be found safe

GENESSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been identified, a car has been found, but a local woman is still missing.

Kelly McWhirter, a 60-year-old woman from Flushing hasn’t been seen in days and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said evidence points to a violent struggle. They’ve identified her husband Steven Higgins as a suspect.

Investigators said they found blood both in her vehicle and in their home, but the couple was nowhere to be found.

Then, Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, the Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a tip led officers to Montrose where they stopped Higgins but he shot himself in the head when confronted by police.

He is not expected to live.

Investigators said based on cell phone data, the search for McWhirter stretches from the Montrose area to Norwalk, Ohio. Investigators believe Higgins may have removed McWhirter from a vehicle around the Montrose area, or somewhere along I-75 or US-23. The sheriff’s office believes Higgins could have been driving either McWhirter’s white Hyundai Tucson or his Ford F-150, stopping somewhere along this path to remove McWhirter.

As news of McWhirter’s disappearance spread around this community, TV5 has learned she’s worked for Genesee County for a long time and is admired by many here.

“So I think we’re all - everyone in the county here is really surprised at the news of Kelly being missing,” said Genesee County Clerk Domonique Clemons.

He said he knew something was off when McWhirter didn’t show up for work Monday and is holding out hope for a good outcome.

“She’s someone that everyone in the county knew well, was a very special person to many of us, a strong personality. That is someone we just hope is going to be OK, that we find out that she is safe, and that we’ll be able to bring her back home,” he said.

Clemons says McWhirter has served many roles in Genesee County: she was an employee at the sheriff’s office and she worked as the secretary for the County Board of Commissioners.

“Being the secretary of the Board of Commissioners, she was often the first face that people saw when they interacted with the Board. And she was someone that had no shortage of sharing her opinion on any decision that was being made by the Board of Commissioners,” Clemons said. “And [she] was also someone that had a lot of passion, and cared a lot about this county, about this community, and things that we could do to make it a better place.”

On Wednesday, Swanson said it is very likely McWhirter was involved in a violent confrontation with Higgins.

Given that, Clemons is hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.

“We do all understand based on the situation, based on the details that are emerging, things aren’t looking good. I know the sheriff has put every possible resource that is available to look into this case and there are continued details emerging. So we’re just hold our breath and hoping that one of our own comes back home safe,” he said.

