Couple missing in “high profile” case

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered couple in a “high-profile” case.

In a live Facebook video Tuesday night, Sheriff Swanson said 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter and her husband 57-year-old Steven Higgins, both from Flushing, have been missing for several days and investigators have reason to believe foul play is involved.

Sheriff Swanson is appealing to the public for help in identifying a dark gray 2009 Ford F-150 with the Michigan license plate 8PBJ46. He added that it has chrome running boards, a black tonneau cover and that both of the rear quarter panels are rusted out.

Sheriff Swanson also showed pictures indicating Higgins could be clean-shaven and he has a “unique” front tooth that is “discolored” and positioned differently.

Investigators are urging anyone who sees either McWhirter or Higgins to call 911.

