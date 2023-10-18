Credit unions offering assistance to those impacted by UAW strike

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Credit unions across Michigan are offering assistance to striking United Auto Workers (UAW) members due to their uncertain financial situations.

The striking members will be without their usual wages for an undetermined amount of time, so credit unions across the state have reached out to their members to offer relief options.

The Michigan Credit Union League (MCUL) said the most common options credit unions are offering are skip-a-pay waivers, modifications to existing loans, and new loan products with one-to-three month payment extensions.

“When our members struggle financially, credit unions consistently step up with solutions,” said Terry Katzur, CEO of ELGA Credit Union in Grand Blanc. “We did it during the COVID pandemic when our members were without jobs and we are showing the credit union difference again as a response to the UAW Strike.”

ELGA Credit Union is providing fee-free loan payment deferment for any UAW worker on strike or any worker laid off due to strikes, since many are non-union workers at auto parts suppliers, MCUL said, adding the credit union is also offering personal loans to UAW workers.

United Bay Community Credit union is offering modifications to existing loans and fee waivers, along with other services and additional assistance.

Similarly, Genisys Credit Union is offering special assistance loans, modifications to existing loans, and fee waivers, along with other services an additional assistance.

“It’s heartening, but not surprising, to see Michigan credit unions step up to help workers during the UAW Strike,” said MCUL President and CEO Patty Corkery. “Our movement understands how hard it can be to navigate uncertainty and financial hardship, and the assistance they are offering members is indicative of true financial partnership.”

Visit the MCLU’s website for a list of all credit unions assisting those impacted by the UAW strike.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.