Credit unions offering assistance to those impacted by UAW strike

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Credit unions across Michigan are offering assistance to striking United Auto Workers (UAW) members due to their uncertain financial situations.

The striking members will be without their usual wages for an undetermined amount of time, so credit unions across the state have reached out to their members to offer relief options.

The Michigan Credit Union League (MCUL) said the most common options credit unions are offering are skip-a-pay waivers, modifications to existing loans, and new loan products with one-to-three month payment extensions.

“When our members struggle financially, credit unions consistently step up with solutions,” said Terry Katzur, CEO of ELGA Credit Union in Grand Blanc. “We did it during the COVID pandemic when our members were without jobs and we are showing the credit union difference again as a response to the UAW Strike.”

ELGA Credit Union is providing fee-free loan payment deferment for any UAW worker on strike or any worker laid off due to strikes, since many are non-union workers at auto parts suppliers, MCUL said, adding the credit union is also offering personal loans to UAW workers.

United Bay Community Credit union is offering modifications to existing loans and fee waivers, along with other services and additional assistance.

Similarly, Genisys Credit Union is offering special assistance loans, modifications to existing loans, and fee waivers, along with other services an additional assistance.

“It’s heartening, but not surprising, to see Michigan credit unions step up to help workers during the UAW Strike,” said MCUL President and CEO Patty Corkery. “Our movement understands how hard it can be to navigate uncertainty and financial hardship, and the assistance they are offering members is indicative of true financial partnership.”

Visit the MCLU’s website for a list of all credit unions assisting those impacted by the UAW strike.

Read next:
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Self-proclaimed bounty hunter arrested after trying to pull people over, sheriff says This ad will end in 15 seconds
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan announce joint venture
Henry Ford Health welcomes nurses from oversee
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Merrill Fire
‘Grief stricken’: Community mourns woman who died in house fire
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Saginaw High holds special community meeting
Saginaw High holds community meeting to address concerns
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Lobbyist gets 2 years in prison for Michigan marijuana bribery scheme
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 18
Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan announce joint venture
DNR implements 2nd year of mandatory deer harvest reporting