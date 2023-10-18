DNR implements 2nd year of mandatory deer harvest reporting

(MGN Online)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants hunters to report the deer they harvest this year.

It’s the second year they’re making this mandatory. Deer hunters are required to report successful deer harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer.

The DNR said the reports only take up to five minutes to complete. Hunters can do it online or on the DNR’s hunt and fish app.

DNR deer specialist Chad Stewart said the reporting tool proved to be helpful in its first year.

“Even with the reporting, we estimated that there were probably somewhere between 330,000-350,000 a year taken,” said Stewart. “So we feel like a majority of hunters complied and participated with the reporting requirement. And we only hope that number continues to grow as the requirements to age a little bit more.”

Normally, there is a small fine if hunters are found to have reported a kill—which is $150. Stewart said in 2023, they still plan to take a more educational reinforcement approach this season and educate hunters about that new rule.

The DNR has statistics in two categories—antler and antlerless deer.

