DNR shares tips on avoiding deer-vehicle crashes

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Deer season is in full swing and right now many are donning their camo and orange as they set out to hunt.

However, that means drivers will have to be on the lookout for the animals and with the weather getting colder, it’s important to know how to stay safe.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) want Michiganders to know why they’re seeing so many deer and tips they can use to avoid them on the street.

“Change in weather and season and shorter daylength,” said Cameron Dole, Michigan DNR wildlife biologist. “We get things that are a little bit chillier outside, that amps up the deer breeding activity.”

This is why many of us see them in backyards, crop fields, and parks.

“Males are interested in chasing those females around and they cover more territory and are a little bit more active during the day,” Dole explained.

Specifically, Dole said deer’s most active hours are between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Deer strikes may be inevitable, but a lot of it can be predicated based off of the habitat type that you’re around. If you have cornstalks that are going all the way up to your roadway, maybe drive a little bit slower and be more cautious,” Dole said. “Obviously safe driving practices are the best; don’t text and drive and don’t speed.”

Also be cautious driving through heavily wooded areas, as deer could be closer to the roadway than expected.

“We always tell people don’t swerve, just hit the brakes and stay in your lane and make sure you’re cautious there. But the biggest thing is just be aware of your surroundings,” Dole advised. “And that the risk might be greater particularly during the last week of October and the first couple weeks of November when we see deer activity at the highest.”

Authorities said last year, nearly one-third of Michigan’s crashes between cars and deer happened in October and November, adding there were nearly 60,000 crashes involving deer last year.

That number has gone up since 2020.

Firearm season begins on Nov. 15.

