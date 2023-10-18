Flint officials divided over metal detector

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fighting among elected officials in Flint has once again erupted inside city hall; but this time it is over the installation of a metal detector outside of the city council chambers.

“We need to learn how to respect each other’s views and to have respectful debate. Those are things that we need to have in place instead of a metal detector,” said Councilwoman Tonya Burns.

The metal detector installed on Monday is to ensure city council meetings are a safe place for everyone in attendance, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

“The level of dysfunction that is going on is getting to a higher, a higher rank now, we’re elected officials are receiving death threats, threats on their lives,” Neeley said.

The action was in response to death threats but Councilman Eric Mays believed Neeley had an ulterior motive.

“This metal detector and the move, and the press releases that the mayor is making as it relates to public safety and a council meeting, to me is a political ploy,” said Mays.

Past incidents during council meetings warranted the installation of the device, Neeley said.

“We’ve had a person assaulted here at the city council chambers at one meeting, a warrant for that person’s arrest as being as been launched and we’re looking for that person now. We’ve seen City Council engage and threats of violence against one another. We see threats from the internet and social media,” said Neeley.

However, Councilwoman Tonya Burns believed the detector will not prevent a person from entering the chamber with a weapon.

“People feel very strongly about the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms. Unfortunately, if you go through this metal detector, there is nothing that can be enforced. You cannot enforce if someone walks through the door open carry or whether they have a concealed weapons permit,” said Burns.

The mayor said his administration is being proactive to make sure everyone who comes to city hall feels safe.

“Whatever they call themselves doing, let’s just stay tuned and see what happens. It’s more politics here in public safety, is more careful hypo-criticism here from the mayor and his staff, then public safety,” said Mays.

