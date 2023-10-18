Game of the Week preview, week 9: Frankenmuth Eagles

We’re heading into the final week of the regular season for high school football, and this Friday’s Game of the Week will see Frankenmuth taking on Gladwin.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – We’re heading into the final week of the regular season for high school football, and this Friday’s Game of the Week will see Frankenmuth taking on Gladwin.

Last week, Frankenmuth secured their 12th straight Tri-Valley East Conference title. The Eagles still only have one loss this season and that came all the way back in week one.

Frankenmuth is now presented with an opportunity to face off against the same team that defeated them in last year’s Division Five state championship.

The Eagles understand how talented Gladwin is and respect them, but they want some payback on Friday night.

“With the way that we’re playing, we feel pretty confident about ourselves,” said Hunter Bernthal, a Frankenmuth senior and wingback for the team. “We want to get the win this week for the seniors last year. We couldn’t get it done last year, so we want to win this one for them.”

Fellow senior wingback Zakary Andrews said Frankenmuth is on a roll.

“It did take a while to find a groove, but we’ve found it now and I think we’re on a roll. We’ve been practicing and doing a lot better in games. We’re looking forward to this week, it’s going to be a good one and I think we’re ready.”

Head Coach Phil Martin said the team is looking forward to the challenge.

“They’re big, physical, athletic. You know they’re well coached, their kids get off the football and play hard for four quarters. You know, we’re looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

On Thursday, TV5 will preview the home team: The Gladwin Flying G’s.

Read next:
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Looking for a head start on holiday shopping? Look no further because it is time for the 35th...
McAlister’s Deli to open location in Grand Blanc
McAlister's Deli
Police on school bus safety: ‘You have to stop’
School bus safety
DNR shares tips on avoiding deer-vehicle crashes
Generic doe

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Merrill Fire
‘Grief stricken’: Community mourns woman who died in house fire
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Eric Mays
Heated argument between mayor, council members results in police presence
Saginaw High holds special community meeting
Saginaw High holds community meeting to address concerns

Latest News

We’re heading into the final week of the regular season for high school football, and this...
Game of the Week preview, week 9: Frankenmuth Eagles
Friday Night Lights
High school football rankings and schedules
It's time to vote for Game of the Week, sponsored by Priority Waste.
Game of the Week Nominees - Week 9
Hurley Play of the Night: Week 8