Game of the Week preview, week 9: Frankenmuth Eagles

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – We’re heading into the final week of the regular season for high school football, and this Friday’s Game of the Week will see Frankenmuth taking on Gladwin.

Last week, Frankenmuth secured their 12th straight Tri-Valley East Conference title. The Eagles still only have one loss this season and that came all the way back in week one.

Frankenmuth is now presented with an opportunity to face off against the same team that defeated them in last year’s Division Five state championship.

The Eagles understand how talented Gladwin is and respect them, but they want some payback on Friday night.

“With the way that we’re playing, we feel pretty confident about ourselves,” said Hunter Bernthal, a Frankenmuth senior and wingback for the team. “We want to get the win this week for the seniors last year. We couldn’t get it done last year, so we want to win this one for them.”

Fellow senior wingback Zakary Andrews said Frankenmuth is on a roll.

“It did take a while to find a groove, but we’ve found it now and I think we’re on a roll. We’ve been practicing and doing a lot better in games. We’re looking forward to this week, it’s going to be a good one and I think we’re ready.”

Head Coach Phil Martin said the team is looking forward to the challenge.

“They’re big, physical, athletic. You know they’re well coached, their kids get off the football and play hard for four quarters. You know, we’re looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

On Thursday, TV5 will preview the home team: The Gladwin Flying G’s.

