Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan announce joint venture

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two Michigan healthcare systems are merging.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan announced they signed an agreement to bring the two healthcare systems together.

Henry Ford Health said the new partnership will allow both organizations to better serve their communities and improve outcomes, access, and equity.

“Together we can expand healthcare services and deliver innovations in care — from prevention and early detection through the treatment of complex conditions — to more people and communities across our state, including those who are most vulnerable,” said Robert Riney, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health. “We share a deeply-rooted dedication to providing world-class healthcare that everyone deserves, regardless of geographic, demographic, or socioeconomic status.”

The new partnership would employ about 50,000 team members at more than 550 sites across the region.

“Patients across Michigan will have more access than ever to end-to-end healthcare services, from primary care through complex specialty care and procedures,” said Dr. Doug Apple, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Michigan. “Together, we will coordinate existing and expanded services to surround our patients with what they need to live healthy lives – with more options closer to home. By focusing on the creation of an integrated, streamlined healthcare journey, we can improve the consumer experience, improve care coordination, and provide superior value.”

The expanded organization, slated to be branded Henry Ford Health, will remain headquartered in Detroit. It would be led by President and CEO Bob Riney and governed by a Board of Directors representative of both organizations.

Both organizations are committed to working to maintain the Catholic identity of the Ascension Michigan facilities included in the partnership. Conversations on the future state of the Catholic identity of these facilities are ongoing.

This expanded care network, according to Henry Ford Health, will create greater opportunities to coordinate, grow, and adapt services and care settings to meet consumer needs in the new, post-pandemic normal – expanding access to care, lowering costs, and improving health outcomes.

The organizations are in the process of submitting the agreement to state and federal regulatory agencies for review and hope the transaction will close by summer 2024.

