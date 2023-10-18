Man has ‘Marry me?’ message cut into soybean field for aerial proposal

A couple from Kansas took their proposal to the sky. (SOURCE: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - The usual proposal involves the proposer getting down on one knee before asking for their partner’s hand in marriage, but one couple in Kansas decided to take their proposal to the sky.

Vance Busenitz and Claire became acquainted through mutual friends. However, Vance lived across the country from Claire.

“I lived in Virginia, so we got to talking over the phone. We talked for about a month and then met in person,” Busenitz said.

In just four months of dating, Busenitz knew Claire was special. With the help of his brother and his longtime friend, Taylor Wiebe, Busenitz started thinking of ways to propose.

Busenitz’s brother recently cut one of his soybean fields. The idea was to write “Marry me?” into the field and have Wiebe fly Busenitz and Claire over it.

That idea turned into reality as the farmer transformed a soybean field into the biggest question of his life.

“Originally, I told her we were going to go cut beans because that’s real romantic for us farmers. Then, Taylor just happened to call while we were driving home and asked us to go to Stearmans,” Busenitz said.

With Wiebe as the pilot, the couple took off from the Newton City-County Airport. Busenitz was ready and a little nervous to ask the big question.

“I just kept looking to my side, making sure I could feel the ring so I could pull it out real quick once she saw the words,” Busenitz said.

Finally, Claire looked out the window and saw the words out on the field. She turned back towards Busenitz and saw a ring in his hands.

“I was just shocked because he can’t keep a secret. So, I wasn’t expecting to be surprised,” Claire said.

Claire’s answer was relief for Busenitz.

“It was more just a relief and just overwhelming joy when she said yes. I wasn’t sure if I was going to have to threaten throwing her out the window. I was just really excited about it,” Busenitz said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

