McAlister’s Deli to open location in Grand Blanc

By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – McAlister’s Deli announced it will be opening a new location in Grand Blanc soon.

On Monday, Oct. 23, a new McAlister’s Deli will be opening at 11346 Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc at 10 a.m., the company said.

McAlister’s said to celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line on opening day will receive “Free Tea for a Year,” which will entitle the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

The company said the new location will offer dine-in, tableside, outdoor seating, window-side pickup, and catering.

“We are excited to open in the vibrant community of Grand Blanc,” said Walley Deer, Sr. Director of Company Owned Stores Operations. “We look forward to welcoming in the locals and serving up the best tea and sandwiches in town.”

The Grand Blanc location will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, you can reach the restaurant at 810-344-4219 or visit the Facebook page for the Grand Blanc location.

