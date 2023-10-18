Mel Tucker, Brenda Tracy legal battle heading to federal court

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The legal battle between former Michigan State University (MSU) head football coach Mel Tucker and Brenda Tracy is now in federal court, but it may not be there long.

Tucker’s attorneys were granted an order Monday to move it to the western district of Michigan. However, Tracy’s attorneys are asking the judge to expedite the decision and move it back to state court.

Tucker’s team has until 4 p.m. Wednesday to respond to that change. They claim the text messages between Tucker and Tracy prove they had a consensual relationship, while Tracy claims Tucker sexually harassed her.

Background: Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment

MSU fired Tucker after Tracy went public with the allegations because her identity was leaked during the university’s investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.