Mel Tucker, Brenda Tracy legal battle heading to federal court

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The legal battle between former Michigan State University (MSU) head football coach Mel Tucker and Brenda Tracy is now in federal court, but it may not be there long.

Tucker’s attorneys were granted an order Monday to move it to the western district of Michigan. However, Tracy’s attorneys are asking the judge to expedite the decision and move it back to state court.

Tucker’s team has until 4 p.m. Wednesday to respond to that change. They claim the text messages between Tucker and Tracy prove they had a consensual relationship, while Tracy claims Tucker sexually harassed her.

Background: Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment

MSU fired Tucker after Tracy went public with the allegations because her identity was leaked during the university’s investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
WATCH LIVE: Sheriff gives update on missing Flushing couple
Merrill Fire
‘Grief stricken’: Community mourns woman who died in house fire
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Saginaw High holds special community meeting
Saginaw High holds community meeting to address concerns
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Hey everyone and good morning! If you are up with us, here are five things to know before your...
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023: 5 things you need to know
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Detroit casino workers strike in latest labor strife in Michigan
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing...
Couple missing in 'high-profile' case
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 18