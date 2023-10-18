Michigan offering assistance for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund Program held an outreach event Tuesday at the Schmidt Community Center.

The event assisted homeowners interested in the fund in completing their applications.

The fund is available for homeowners who may be late on their mortgage, property taxes or other housing-related payments because of COVID-19.

Applicants can receive up to $25k in relief funds if accepted to the program.

The director of housing counseling, Leighanna Beach, encourages anyone eligible for the program to apply before the funds run out. The application is online here and will be available until the funds for this program run out.

