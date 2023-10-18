Pleasant Wednesday before rain returns tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Outdoor and ground conditions will continue to dry up a bit more today with more sunshine during the morning and milder temperatures! If you have anything to do outside though, today is the last opportunity this week before rain returns. We’ll see our first showers tonight which will translate into occasional showers on Thursday and Friday, though Friday should see a few less showers than tomorrow. Fortunately we won’t pick up as much rain accumulation, but this showery stretch will be just enough to keep the ground damp (farmers, early next week is looking a little better as far as dry weather goes!).

Despite some of the rain, there are signs that it’ll be nearly over around kickoff on Friday evening for the last regular season week of Friday Night Lights. We’ll keep tabs on this part of the forecast but it’s looking decent! This is also the case for the big in-state rivalry game in East Lansing this weekend. We’re also keeping and eye on this part of the forecast in case you’re planning to travel to Spartan Stadium!

Today

There are more clouds to the east this morning, though no rain is around our area. The bus stops are getting off to a nice start! Temperatures are in the lower 40s and by the afternoon bus stops, they’ll be around 60 degrees. These high temperatures today are essentially right at average for mid-October, and with a southwest wind at only 5 to 15 mph it’ll feel pretty nice today! We’ll also have variably cloudy skies allowing for a little more sun this morning before skies completely cloud up later this afternoon.

Today our high temperatures will be right around 60 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

The incoming rain won’t get started until after midnight with the first showers arriving closer to US-127, most likely around 2 AM. These showers will be light and will slowly spread eastward as the rest of the night carries on.

Wednesday night will have our first showers arriving near US-127. (WNEM)

Low will only fall to 50 degrees because we’ll be behind the warm front of the low. This will also bring more of a southerly wind at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Thursday

You’ll want your rain gear for the bus stops in the morning. If you’re heading out at any point in the day too, give our Interactive Radar a check to see if any showers are in your area. Although it won’t be a non-stop, all-day rain, we’ll still have occasional showers around for the entire daytime. This will make the rain more intermittent for any given location.

Thursday will have more showers moving through. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 59 degrees with the wind initially south southwesterly, but that wind will start to turn towards the northwest heading into the overnight. Wind speeds will be from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday reaches up to 59 degrees. (WNEM)

Friday

Scattered showers will follow up Thursday’s rain once we’re on the backside of this system. This will mostly be lake-effect rain so it’ll be highly scattered and staying light. This will bolster some rain totals, though the majority of the rain will be picked up on Thursday. Rain totals are currently on track still at 0.25″ to 0.5″, fortunately this isn’t as much rain as last week but we certainly don’t need any more rain.

By Friday evening, rain totals will range from 0.25" to 0.5". (WNEM)

In regard to Friday Night Lights, there is the potential most of the rain -- if not all of it -- is completely moved out by kickoff at 7 PM. We’ll monitor this, but as of now it’s safe to say that the games will be drier than last Friday. Fingers-crossed!

Conditions have been trending drier for Friday Night Lights! (WNEM)

