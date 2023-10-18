Police on school bus safety: ‘You have to stop’

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Keeping students safe when coming or going from school is the goal of law enforcement across the state taking part in Operation Safe Stop.

The initiative involves educating drivers on school bus safety.

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, TV5 spoke with Grand Blanc Township Police to find out how they’re working to keep students and drivers safe this fall.

“We are targeting bus stops, looking for drivers who run the red lights,” said Sgt. Scott Theede with the Grand Blanc Township Police. “Unless you’re separated from that bus by a raised median, you have to stop.”

The fine for running a school bus’ red lights is $220 and three points on your license.

Operation Safe Stop runs through Friday, Oct. 20, but both township police and the district want to remind drivers keeping students safe is a year-round responsibility.

