Rain returns tonight & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful start to our day with the sunshine finally returning and warm temperatures following this afternoon!

It would be nice if we could actually keep this around for a few days knowing the colder months are coming soon, but that’s the way it goes in the fall in Michigan. Despite this, most of us are dry this evening so there’s still at least a bit of time to enjoy it. However, things will be changing again late tonight as rain returns and sticks around for a few days.

This Evening & Overnight

While most of us will stay dry into the overnight, we’ve got a few isolated showers breaking out ahead of the main batch of rain arriving late tonight. These showers won’t affect everyone, but if you want to keep track of the rain tonight, be sure to check out our Interactive Radar.

Interestingly enough, there is actually another round of clearing behind these showers, so some of us may get one more brief window of sun before it sets for the night. With clouds filling back in overnight, lows will remain much more mild in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s tonight. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

The main batch of rain arrives overnight and into your Thursday morning commute. Those farther to the east in the Thumb, and those north of the Saginaw Bay, may not see rain until late morning or early afternoon.

Thursday

Rain will be possible for the Thursday morning commute. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Rain won’t be constant on Thursday, but chances will remain in the forecast through the daylight hours and the evening hours. No severe weather is expected, though you may hear a rumble of thunder here and there. It’s also possible, that if you do manage to hear thunder, we could see some small hail in the strongest cells.

Rain will remain possible through Thursday evening. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Rainfall amounts through 8 AM Friday are expected to generally fall between 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Rainfall totals are expected to land between 0.25 & 0.50" on Thursday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

With clouds and showers expected through the day, expect high temperatures to be cooler than Wednesday, though still mild since we won’t be falling quite as far tonight. Highs in the middle and upper 50s seem reasonable for most, with a south southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts may approach 20 to 30 miles per hour at times, strongest near the lakeshore.

Highs will be cooler in the 50s on Thursday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Rain will remain scattered into Thursday night, and will likely continue in scattered fashion through Friday.

