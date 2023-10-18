Self-proclaimed bounty hunter arrested after trying to pull people over, sheriff says

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A self-proclaimed bounty hunter was arrested in Shiawassee County after he allegedly tried to pull people over with police-style blue flashing lights, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the area of Grand River Road and I-69 for reports of a suspicious vehicle about 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

Central dispatch received reports of a silver Jeep Cherokee attempting to pull vehicles over using police-style blue flashing lights, the sheriff’s office said.

Two deputies located the vehicle as it drove at a high rate of speed north on State Road, fleeing the area, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was stopped, and the deputies recovered a set of flashing blue lights.

The suspect, a 61-year-old Clare man who claimed to be a bounty hunter, was arrested.

Read next:
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Mel Tucker, Brenda Tracy legal battle heading to federal court
Mel Tucker, Brenda Tracy
Michigan offering assistance for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19
We spoke with Tiffany Johannes, the General Manager and Broker-in-Charge of RE/MAX Executive in...
Detroit casino workers strike in latest labor strife in Michigan
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Merrill Fire
‘Grief stricken’: Community mourns woman who died in house fire
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Saginaw High holds special community meeting
Saginaw High holds community meeting to address concerns
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
The suspect in what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is calling a high-profile case shot...
Genesee County sheriff gives update on case involving Flushing couple
Hey everyone and good morning! If you are up with us, here are five things to know before your...
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023: 5 things you need to know
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Detroit casino workers strike in latest labor strife in Michigan