Sheriff: UM-Flint student killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide

LASALLE, Illin. (WNEM) - A 25-year-old University of Michigan-Flint student was killed by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide last week, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Gina Bryant, a UM-Flint nursing student from Macomb, was reported missing after she did not return to work following her lunchbreak on Thursday, Oct. 12, the sheriff’s office said, adding her coworkers began receiving odd text messages from her phone.

Investigators suspected Bryant was with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Wendling, a 26-year-old from Holly who worked at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township.

The investigation revealed Wendling was waiting at Bryant’s home when she returned for lunch, the sheriff’s office said, adding a neighbor’s surveillance video showed Wendling leading Bryant to his vehicle at 1:42 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

At 7:43 p.m., the city of LaSalle Police Department in Illinois responded to Flying J Truck Stop after receiving a report of a woman who was shot.

Upon arrival, officers located Bryant who died from a gunshot wound to her head, the police department said.

Officers launched an investigation into the murder. Based on witness interviews, evidence, and video, investigators identified the suspect as Wendling and his vehicle, according to LaSalle Police Chief Michael Smudzinski.

The investigation revealed Wendling pulled into the truck stop, exited the vehicle, and locked the doors to go inside to pre-pay for gas. Bryant exited the car and tried to get away, Smudzinski said, adding Wendling saw her escape, so he exited the gas station, tackled her to the ground, shot her, and fled the scene.

Investigators found handcuffs inside Wendling’s car and believe Bryant may have been restrained.

After fleeing the gas station, Wendling called his mother and told her he killed his ex-girlfriend and that he was not going to jail, as he was going to kill himself, Smudzinski said, adding his mother alerted police to his whereabouts.

Wendling fled to Bettendorf, Iowa, where he shot and killed himself as local officers approached his vehicle, Smudzinski said.

In a letter to UM-Flint nursing students, Cynthia McCurren, the dean of UM-Flint’s School of Nursing, said she was heartbroken to hear the news.

“There are truly no words to fully capture the anguish that losses like this cause our community. Gina was an extraordinary young woman with much ahead of her. I am personally struggling to make sense of this horrible news as I imagine many of you will be doing as well,” McCurren said.

Ascension issued the following statement on Wendling’s death:

“Ascension Genesys Hospital is deeply saddened to learn of the recent death of one of our interns.

Our heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends, fellow associates and medical staff. Emotional and spiritual support services are being offered to staff and providers during this difficult time.

We are fully cooperating with authorities. As this is an open investigation, any additional questions should be directed to the authorities.”

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said his department is seeing an uptick in domestic violence cases.

“These incidents are tragic not only to the victims and survivors, but to family members as well,” Wickersham said. “Please, if you or someone you know is in an unsafe situation, do not hesitate to reach out.”

If you or someone you know is in an unsafe situation, contact the Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-866-864-2338 or text 1-877-861-0222.

