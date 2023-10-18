Surfer nearly loses leg after being bitten by 15-foot tiger shark

A 50-year-old surfer in Hawaii is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by a shark in Hanalei Bay. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KNHL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANALEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is recovering after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.

KHNL reports that Kevin Kanehe, 50, was surfing in Hanalei Bay when a nearly 15-foot tiger shark clamped down on his left leg.

Kanehe said he was able to put up a fight and stick his finger in the shark’s nostril before it let go of him.

According to doctors, that may have helped save his leg as if the shark completed its bite, Kanehe would have lost his entire leg.

Kanehe underwent surgery on his hand on Tuesday after an operation on his leg last Sunday.

Doctors estimate it will take him a year to recover from his injuries.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help with Kanehe’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim
Merrill Fire
‘Grief stricken’: Community mourns woman who died in house fire
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Eric Mays
Heated argument between mayor, council members results in police presence
Saginaw High holds special community meeting
Saginaw High holds community meeting to address concerns

Latest News

Shocking video from police in Los Angeles show a robbery suspect jumping off a roof to evade...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say
FILE - Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial...
Prosecutors won’t charge ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor with sexual assault after NBA Finals incident
Learn some tips and trick for spooky season.
Last minute Halloween costumes
Senior Noemi Flores performs at the Capitol Las Vegas High School Mariachi Joya group
Las Vegas High School’s Mariachi Joya Performs at the U.S. Capitol
Host John Stamos speaks at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in...
John Stamos says he was sexually abused by his babysitter as a child