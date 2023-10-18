Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Hey everyone and good morning! If you are up with us, here are five things to know before your day gets started.

1. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered couple in a “high-profile” case. In a live Facebook video Tuesday night, Sheriff Swanson said 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter and her husband 57-year-old Steven Higgins, both from Flushing, have been missing for several days and investigators have reason to believe foul play is involved. If you see a dark gray 2009 Ford F-150 with the Michigan license plate 8PBJ46. Click here for more information.

2. Local union, The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1600, calling on Flint City Council to extend a contract with Priority Waste. It would allow the city to initiate a recycling and trash cart program with a grant from the state but it needs to pass at the end of the month.

3. Nearly 3,700 unionized employees with Detroit’s three casinos are now on strike. Their contracts expired just before Monday night and they walked out noon Tuesday. Workers said they sacrificed pay raises during the pandemic to help the industry. They also want an increase in their 401K and to maintain healthcare benefits.

4. A major detour today on M-30. It will be at the Wixom Lake Bridge for two weeks so a soil-cement wall can be completed. The temporary bridge was installed after the 2020 floods. MDOT wants to put a permanent bridge in place next year. The closure will detour traffic through Curtis Road, M-18 and Dale Road.

5. It’s National Teen Drivers Safety Week. School is in session and school buses are back on the roads. Grand Blanc Township Police are reminding you to watch for students who walk to and from those buses. Operation Safe Stop is underway, a program for officers to target violators disobeying red lights at bus stops.

This week - and every week, parents should have conversations with their teens about the important rules they need to follow to stay safe behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. (U.S. Dept. of Transportation)

